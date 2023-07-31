Seven arrested over mass street fight in Hull
Seven people have been arrested after a mass street fight in Hull, police said.
Officers were called to Spring Bank and Princes Avenue at about 15:50 BST on Sunday, following reports of a "large disturbance", which involved weapons.
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening. One man suffered a fractured eye socket.
Six men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of affray.
Det Sgt Steven Bowley said extra officers would be in the area and a dispersal order had been put in place.
"We're in the very early stages of our investigation to understand exactly what has happened here, and we understand an incident of this nature is going to cause concern for the community," he said.
"We want to reassure communities in and around this area that we will not tolerate violence such as this, and we will continue our investigations until all those involved are brought to justice."
Humberside Police appealed for any video footage of the incident.
