Brough: Major £4.7m overhaul starts at busy road junction
Work has started on a major road scheme designed to improve a busy junction in East Yorkshire.
The £4.7m project will see the construction of a large roundabout with traffic signals to replace the often-congested spot near the A63 in Brough.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work was expected to take about 11 months to complete.
Officials said it would reduce traffic queues and delays, particularly at peak times.
The authority said it would try to keep disruption to a minimum, but officials said some delays were "unavoidable".
The junction links Welton Road, Welton Low Road and Water Lane with the A63.
A new footpath and cycle path aims to provide a more direct route to South Hunsley School from Brough, with new crossings also set to be installed.
