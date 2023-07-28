Driver injured as car crashes into Morrisons in Brough
A car has crashed into a supermarket in East Yorkshire, leaving the driver needing hospital treatment.
Police were called to Morrisons on Welton Road in Brough at about 18:00 BST on Thursday, after the vehicle went through the glass entrance.
The driver was taken to hospital for treatment and the supermarket was closed while the car, a dark blue Volvo, was removed.
The driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
