East Riding Council pledges 'empathy' when dealing with mould complaints
East Riding Council has launched a new policy ensuring mould reports will be "treated with empathy and respect".
It has also promised to look into issues in homes in under two weeks, with repairs to follow.
A spokesperson for the council said: "We have always worked hard to tackle damp and mould, but this policy puts it in much greater focus."
Tenants will also have access to measures to prevent damp, mould or compensation.
The policy was approved on Wednesday and builds on the council's "existing and proactive" approach to working with tenants to tackle problems in their homes.
After an investigation is carried out, repairs will take place followed by further checks, officials added.
The council went on to say it will make sure frontline staff are properly trained and can offer the appropriate advice or practical solutions to mould or damp issues.
Councillor Gary McMaster, portfolio holder for housing and infrastructure for East Riding Council, said: "We encourage tenants to promptly report any concerns about damp, mould and condensation in their homes so our housing maintenance team can deal with the problem before it gets worse.
"There are many causes of damp and mould, and we will work with tenants to help prevent it from occurring and deal with it promptly when it does."
