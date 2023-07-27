Chesney Hawkes' funeral message for Cleethorpes dog Buddy
Singer and actor Chesney Hawkes sent a heartfelt message to the grieving owners of a dog from Cleethorpes.
The Blissett family asked for Chesney's hit The One and Only to be played at Buddy's funeral service.
But a pet crematorium worker and friend of the star went a step further and arranged for him to send a voice message.
Chesney said: "I'm so sorry to hear about Buddy but I am happy to hear he had good taste in music.
"Hopefully he is happy wherever he is now."
Chesney's message was played to the family just before the funeral service for Buddy at Grimsby pet crematorium.
Crematorium technician Damo Hammer, who used to work for Chesney, contacted the singer in LA and asked if he could record a few words.
'Act of kindness'
Simon Blissett said: "It did not take the pain away of losing Buddy - we are still looking around the house for him now - but looking back at what Chesney Hawkes and Damo did, it gives us some comfort that there's a few nice people out there who do nice things when really they don't have to.
"They both took time out. It was a brilliant act of kindness from both of them."
"We loved Buddy unconditionally," he said. "His passing has really hit us. Buddy was the one and only - we are not having another dog.
"No matter how bad a day you'd had, he was always the one who would make it better when you got home."
Buddy, 10, had been diagnosed with kidney failure in April and died on 20 July.
