Corey Dobbe was unlawfully killed, coroner rules after two-year manhunt
- Published
A man who was fatally stabbed multiple times was unlawfully killed, an inquest has concluded.
Corey Dobbe, 23, was stabbed to death close to Waveney Road in Hull on 13 June 2021.
At an inquest in Hull, Coroner Prof Paul Marks concluded it was on the balance of probabilities that Mr Dobbe was unlawfully killed.
He said it was "an unusual situation" to make the conclusion without naming the assailant.
Pathologist Dr Michael Parsons told the court the 23-year-old received 17 wounds to his back, chest, spine and arms.
Mr Dobbe died as a result of three fatal stab wounds to the chest following a physical altercation and he was pronounced dead at the scene near Holderness Drain, at about 19:50 BST, despite efforts by paramedics to save him, the inquest heard.
A manhunt for Moise Djuku has been the focus of a police inquiry and no-one has been arrested or charged.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis, from Humberside Police's major crime team, told the inquest "no knife has ever been found" and officers were not looking for anyone else in their inquiry.
He said there had been 200 sightings of Mr Djuku, a UK citizen with links to the Democratic Republic of Congo, but only two were believed to be confirmed. He was last seen on 15 June 2021.
The coroner and Mr Dobbe's family heard detectives were unsure whether Mr Djuku was living in the UK and "being sheltered" or if he was still alive as his bank account and social media had not been active.
Mr Curtis also said no remains of Mr Djuku had so far been found.
The men did not know each other but had contacted each other on Snapchat, he said.
Speaking after the inquest Mr Dobbe's father, Paul Sherwood, said the hearing had been "very emotional" for him.
Paying tribute to his son, Mr Sherwood said: "We had a brilliant time. We used to go fishing.
"We miss him dearly."
A £5,000 reward continues to be offered by Crimestoppers for information to help locate Mr Djuku.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.