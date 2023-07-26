Three arrests after man stabbed at Scunthorpe pub
Two men and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a pub in Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police said officers were called to reports of an "altercation" at The Priory, in Ashby Road, at about 22:15 BST on Tuesday.
The force said the man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his stomach but his injuries were not "life-threatening".
All three people arrested are being held in police custody.
A force spokesperson said a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article, while a man, 37, and a woman, 39, are being held on suspicion of affray,
Det Insp Simon Archer said: "A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"There will continue to be a high presence of officers in the area throughout the day providing additional reassurance to residents whilst enquiries continue.
"I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us."
