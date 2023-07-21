Edwardo Delgado death: Man charged with murder after Hull attack
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 66-year-old was assaulted outside a Hull nightspot.
Edwardo Delgado was found with a head injury outside Tam Tam Café Bar in Anlaby Road at about 01:00 BST on 9 July.
A Humberside Police spokesperson confirmed Mr Delgado died in hospital on Tuesday.
Michael Bangura, 42, from Hull, is expected before Hull Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mr Delgado's family were being supported by officers, the force added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.