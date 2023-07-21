Former Humber Bridge hotel blaze was started deliberately - fire service
A fire which tore through a former hotel is believed to have been started deliberately.
About 20 firefighters tackled the blaze at the disused Humber Bridge Country Hotel, off Far Ings Road, in Barton, on Thursday morning.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said while the exact cause was still under investigation the fire had been "labelled as deliberate ignition".
The service has urged people to avoid the area and not enter the building.
A spokesperson for HFRS said: "There was substantial fire and structural damage, however our firefighters were able to save half of the building from fire and smoke damage.
"The fire has been labelled as deliberate ignition as it is derelict building and was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The root cause of the fire is still to be confirmed as the investigation continues.
"We ask that people continue to avoid the area and do not attempt to enter the building as the structure is extremely unstable."
