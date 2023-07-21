A180 closed eastbound near Humberside Airport after lorry crash
A serious collision between two lorries has shut the eastbound carriageway of the A180 in North Lincolnshire, near Humberside Airport.
The crash happened at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, and the road between the turn-offs for the M180/A15 and A160 was initially closed in both directions.
Humberside Police, fire crews, ambulances and air ambulance services all attended, National Highways said.
The road will remain closed throughout the morning, it added.
No details have been given of any casualties.
