Princes Quay Hull: Body found in water believed to be missing teen
- Published
A body found in water next to a Hull shopping centre is believed to be that of a missing teenager, police said.
Humberside Police said it was alerted to the discovery outside Princes Quay on Princes Dock Street at about 11:15 BST on Wednesday.
Officers said on Thursday the body was believed to be that of a 17-year-old boy from Hull, named as Fernando.
His family have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place, police said.
A police spokesperson said: "Fernando's death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage of our investigation."
