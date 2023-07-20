Princes Quay Hull: Body found in water believed to be missing teen

Princes Quay shopping centre
The body was found in the water by Princes Quay shopping centre on Wednesday morning

A body found in water next to a Hull shopping centre is believed to be that of a missing teenager, police said.

Humberside Police said it was alerted to the discovery outside Princes Quay on Princes Dock Street at about 11:15 BST on Wednesday.

Officers said on Thursday the body was believed to be that of a 17-year-old boy from Hull, named as Fernando.

His family have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place, police said.

A police spokesperson said: "Fernando's death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage of our investigation."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.