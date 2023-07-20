Grimsby park stabbing: Three teenagers arrested
Three teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a stabbing.
The victim was stabbed in the shoulder following an altercation between four youths in People's Park, in Grimsby, at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.
Humberside Police said two boys, aged 15, and another, aged 16, had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the force.
Det Insp Darren Critten said: "Our enquiries are continuing as we look to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Locals to the area can expect to see an increased police presence providing additional reassurance to residents whilst our enquiries continue."
