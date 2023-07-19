Hull murals receive backing of residents in council poll
Residents have voted overwhelmingly against calls to restrict future murals in a Hull conservation area.
Hull City Council surveyed residents after a request from the Avenues and Pearson Park Residents' Association, which argued murals undermined the appearance of the area.
According to council documents, 85% of respondents said they felt murals did not have a negative impact.
On Tuesday, councillors decided not to back tighter controls.
Suggested measures included requiring planning permission for future murals.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, many respondents said murals were positive expressions of culture, brightening up the area and deterring graffiti.
There is currently just one mural in the conservation area, states LDRS. This is on the side of a house off Richmond Street and depicts a fox, butterflies and other animals.
In recent years, a number of other walls have seen murals. Ray's Balti Indian restaurant painted a mural of its late owner Mohammed 'Ray' Riaz next to its Princes Avenue premises following a makeover in 2021.
Another celebrating Hull's music legends including Mick Ronson was unveiled in Clumber Street, just off Princes Avenue, in the same year.
Artist Andy Pea took part in a project in 2019 which saw several murals painted in 2019 on Chanterlands Avenue, including one with the words: 'It's Never Dull in 'ull'.
One paying tribute to rugby league player and Victoria Cross winner John 'Jack' Harrison, who fought and died in World War One, appeared off Chanterlands Avenue in 2018.
'1970s Belfast'
Others who took part in the council's consultation on new controls explained why they wanted the measures brought in.
One person said: "Murals make an area look like 1970s Belfast and are devoid of artistic merit."
Another said: "I strongly believe they should be controlled and approved by the council, otherwise it'll be a mess if anyone can just paint a mural where he or she wishes.
"Murals should be carefully chosen, if any at all."
Others rallied to the murals' defence.
One said: "The mural of musicians at the top of Clumber Street was so touching. Celebrate the rich culture of our city."
Another said: "I think the murals give this area something unique that people visit for. I've certainly taken friends of mine around some of them when they've visited from out of town."
