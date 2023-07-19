Bridlington bus station to close for repairs to Marshall Avenue
Bridlington's bus station will be closed for two days later this month to allow engineers to repair a nearby road.
The station will be closed from 08:00 BST to 16:00 on 24 and 25 July, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.
Engineers discovered a section of Marshall Avenue had sunk following resurfacing work last year.
The road itself will be closed to traffic on both days from 09:00 BST to 15:00 BST.
Access will be maintained for residents and companies in Marshall Avenue while "deep structural works" take place, the council said.
Diversions will be in place via Chapel Street, Promenade and Lansdowne Road. Alternative bus stops will also be installed, the council said.
The repairs are expected to cost up to £10,000 to complete. Councillor Paul West, portfolio holder for environment and transport, said the works were "essential".
