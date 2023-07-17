Stanley Metcalf airgun death: Classmates in poignant tribute
- Published
Former classmates of a six-year-old boy who died after being shot by his great-grandfather have gathered to remember him on what would have been his last week at primary school.
Stanley Metcalf was hit by a pellet fired from an unlicensed air rifle in Sproatley, near Hull, in July 2018.
His great-grandfather Albert Grannon was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
A plaque has been unveiled at St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy in Hull.
It read that his classmates "love and miss" him and their "greatest memories" of Stanley would "forever be with us as we continue on our journey to secondary school".
His twin sister Elsie said she and Stanley were "best friends".
She added: "He was funny, loved football. He was caring and was friendly.
"We did not argue like other brothers sand sisters. If anything went on, I would ask him to make it better."
Pupils and staff joined Stanley's family for the unveiling of the plaque in the school's peace garden , created in July 2019 in his memory.
Reflecting on the loss of her "Hull barmy" son, Jenny Dees said: "Stanley was definitely a very cheeky, funny, outgoing little boy.
"Every person that he met [he] left an impression on."
One pupil told the BBC: "He supported his class and year group a lot. He would always try to make someone smile."
Another added: "Stanley was joyful, fun. He always had a smile on his face and was real good at sport."
Ms Dees, who is campaigning to tighten the law on airguns, said the peace garden was a place she and her family could sit quietly and remember Stanley.
She said: "When we first lost Stanley we were kind of in a bubble. You do not realise what is going on. You just exist.
"But as time goes on it really kicks in and then you actually realise that Stanley is never going to come back."
