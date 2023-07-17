Tour of Britain: East Yorkshire stage route revealed
- Published
The full route for the third stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain race in East Yorkshire has been revealed.
The UK's biggest cycling race is due to pass through the county on 5 September.
Riders will start from Boothferry Road in Goole and pass through several towns and villages including Foggathorpe, Skipsea and Bridlington.
The stage, which finishes in Beverley, also includes two King of the Mountains climbs at Towthorpe Lane, near Market Weighton, and on the B1249 at Langtoft.
This will be the first time East Yorkshire has played host to an entire stage of the Tour of Britain, which will see more than 100 of the biggest names in cycling take on the 95.5-mile (153.8km) route.
The stage will also pass through Howden, Driffield, Hornsea, Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, Middleton on the Wolds, North Dalton, Octon, Rudston, Withernwick and Long Riston.
Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett said: "The race will be showcasing this fantastic part of Britain to a worldwide audience so we knew we had to pack in as much as possible.
"From the beautiful countryside to the distinctive coastline, it's going to be a spectacular day."
Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said it was an opportunity to showcase the "beautiful place we live".
"It will be a great day and with the number of visitors who come to the area to watch the race, it's sure to give the local economy a boost," she added.
The race, which is expected to attract more than a million spectators, starts in Greater Manchester on 3 September and finishes in South Wales on 10 September.
Stages are also being held in Wrexham, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Essex.
