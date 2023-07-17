Shipping container leisure venue planned for Hull
- Published
A leisure venue made out of shipping containers could be built in Hull.
The city council has put forward plans to build the "box park" on land by Drypool Bridge, saying it would bring "a new dynamic" to the area.
According to a council report the venue would look to attract street food sellers, bars and boutique shops as well as helping nurture new businesses.
Councillor Paul Drake-Davis said it would follow similar concepts in London, Manchester and other cities.
The report stated it could create up to 30 new jobs and help small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Plans for the park were discussed by councillors on Thursday and are now set to go to the cabinet for a final decision, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In the report, the authority stated it would put £250,000 towards works on the vacant land, with the money to be recouped from the future developer's returns.
Mr Drake-Davis said: "Run well, they can bring a new dynamic to the city centre like those in Newcastle and Manchester, and have also proven to be very successful across London.
"Aside from enriching and diversifying the city's leisure and culture offer, box parks can also provide a social mission and the intention for one on this site is to help provide people in Hull with another pathway for entrepreneurship."
He said the development was "an ideal solution to occupy the unused plot of land" in the Old Town.
The containers would be arranged around a central covered courtyard allowing for events all year round but works would be required to attract venues because it currently has no utilities to support them, the report stated.
Councillors hoped the scheme could help support small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
It would compliment existing developments in Trinity Market and the Fruit Market area rather than compete against them, the report said.
If the plans were to be unsuccessful, the site would be used as an event space or for other initiatives including promoting the city's maritime heritage.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.