Bikers make North Lincolnshire care home resident's wish come true
Thousands of bikers have ridden to a care home to make a resident's wish to see as many motorcycles as possible come true.
When Peter Kirby's request was made, staff at Wrawby Hall Care Home in North Lincolnshire put out a plea, expecting "maybe 20 or 30 bikes" to turn up.
The 87-year-old former biker shared his dream as part of the care home's "wish tree" to grant the wishes of residents.
Mr Kirby, who became emotional watching the bikes, said he was thrilled.
It is estimated more than 4,000 bikes rode past the care home in Wrawby, near Brigg, in about an hour.
Asked how he felt about the response to his wish, Mr Kirby said: "I just can't believe it."
Mr Kirby described how he used to love riding his bike, especially "riding round the corners".
"I liked judging the distance so my foot rest touched the road without coming off," he said.
Home manager Danielle Savage issued a plea on social media after reading Mr Kirby's wish.
"I put a post out to try and get a few bikes, maybe thinking we'd get 20 or 30, and the response has been unbelievable," she said.
"The biking community are so kind and they've really pulled together to make his wish come true.
"It just shows how many kind people there are in the world. This one gentleman in North Lincolnshire can bring all these people together."
