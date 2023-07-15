Thornton Curtis deaths: Murder inquiry after man and woman found dead
A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in North Lincolnshire, prompting a murder inquiry.
Police said they were found at College Road in Thornton Curtis, near Hull, on Friday but added nobody else was being sought in connection with the deaths.
Officers went to the property at about 15:40 BST after reports of concern for safety.
Ch Insp Al Curtis said investigations were ongoing and there was no risk to the wider public.
"A homicide investigation has commenced, and both deaths are being treated as suspicious at this time until we establish the facts," he said.
Further details about the man and woman have not yet been released. The next of kin of both victims have been informed, police say.
