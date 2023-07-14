North East Lincolnshire nurseries saved from risk of closure
- Published
Plans to shut three nurseries in North East Lincolnshire have been scrapped, the council has confirmed.
North East Lincolnshire Council wanted to close Great Coates Village Nursery, Scartho Nursery School and Reynolds Day Care in Cleethorpes.
But a consultation on the plans has been cut short and the nurseries will stay open as normal.
Councillor Margaret Cracknell said the "strength and breadth of feedback" had led to the proposals being halted.
The council now plans to work with staff, governors and parents at the nurseries to decide on their future.
It had previously said the area statistically had a surplus of nursery places and that occupancy levels at the three facilities were "consistently low".
'Dialogue is vitally important'
A number of protests were held by parents angry at the closure plans.
Ms Cracknell said the authority felt that "continuing the consultation at this stage is not an appropriate course of action".
She also said the council would launch a review of how the consultation was carried out "to ensure that lessons are learned" and that any "necessary improvements" are made.
The council will still hold three meetings scheduled to take place this month with representatives from the nurseries, as "continued engagement and dialogue is vitally important", she added.
Parents have been encouraged to enrol their children at the nurseries for the new term in September, the council said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.