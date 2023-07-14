Humberside Police: Paul Anderson confirmed as new Chief Constable
Paul Anderson has been named as the new Chief Constable of Humberside Police.
Mr Anderson, who has served as the force's Deputy Chief Constable for two years, will take over from current chief Lee Freeman on 1 August.
Mr Freeman has been appointed to a new role as a national inspector of police and fire and rescue services.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Jonathan Evison said Mr Anderson had already "played a significant part in the force's recent success".
Mr Anderson's appointment was unanimously endorsed at a meeting of the Humberside Police and Crime Panel on Friday.
Mr Evison said he was "delighted" and that he would "look forward to working with Paul Anderson to serve our communities".
"Paul has worked as Lee's deputy for the last two years and has played a significant part in the force's recent success.
"I am confident he will continue that progression when Lee moves to his new role with His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services in August."
Mr Anderson has been with the police for more than 30 years and began his career in Essex.
He transferred to Nottinghamshire in 2008 and to Police Scotland in 2014, before joining Humberside in 2019.
