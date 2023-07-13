A63 crash causing delays heading into Hull
Motorists are facing delays following a morning crash on the A63 on the approach to Hull.
Police said officers remain at the scene on the eastbound carriageway, between the Humber Bridge and the Hessle junction near Sainsbury's.
Images show two damaged cars. It is not known if anyone has been injured. One lane has since reopened.
Humberside Police said updates would be provided later.
