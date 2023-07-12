Asbestos dumped near Hull primary school entrance
- Published
Sheets of asbestos have been dumped near a Hull primary school, prompting an appeal to trace those responsible.
The corrugated sheets were found near the entrance to Woodland Primary School in Flinton Grove on 5 July.
Hull City Council said dumping the waste was an "extremely irresponsible act" and "can also cause serious harm".
The authority has asked anyone with information about the debris to get in touch and urged people to avoid the area until it has been removed.
The corrugated sheets were found fly-tipped on a drain embankment, the council said.
Doug Sharp, head of street cleansing and waste management at the council, asked people to think back to "whether they remember seeing a vehicle in the area where the fly-tipped asbestos was found".
"Likewise, if you have recently had amounts of cement-bonded asbestos removed recently, or if you paid someone to dispose of this asbestos for you, please contact us."
Officers urged people to stay away from the immediate area where the waste was found until it is removed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.