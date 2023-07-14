Hull: Concerns over £100,000 parklets trial
- Published
Concerns have been raised over the decision to install outdoor seating costing £100,000 in Hull city centre.
Six 'parklets' will be trialled in Princes Dock Street this summer to support businesses, the city council said.
The BBC has learned the tender process was bypassed "to meet demand" from the public "in time for summer".
However, some traders and shoppers have questioned the need and urgency for them.
Hull City Council said the aim of the trial was "improving outdoor space in the city centre, supporting local business and assisting the visitor economy".
A parklet is earmarked for outside McCoy's cafe bar.
Owner Mark Bayston said there was "very little consultation".
Citing traffic issues and an existing seating area for 100 customers, Mr Bayston suggested outside his bar was "possibly not the right place".
He suggested the positioning of the parklets could be "a little more tailored" towards those businesses which need them.
Mr Bayston said the council had informed businesses they would be expected to furnish the parklets themselves.
Howard Hewitt, owner of Furley & Co, where two parklets will be placed, said the council needed to make clear to traders who will be responsible for them and whether they will be "for public use or for business use".
"I wouldn't stop someone using my table and chair eating a McDonald's at 10 o'clock in the morning," he said. "But if it was a peak time I might."
Shoppers had mixed views.
Michael Suddaby said he thought outside seating "looks good in foreign countries" but questioned how often they would be used here because of the weather.
Neil Hodgson commented £100,000 "sounds a lot for six [parklets]".
According to a council decision record seen by the BBC, Pearlgreen Engineering Ltd was awarded the contract on 26 June.
The Lib Dem-controlled council said a full tender was not carried out because there was "insufficient time" to carry out one and make and install the parklets "to meet the demand....in time for summer 2023".
However, bar owner Mr Hewitt asked: "How long have we got left [of summer]? We're already in July."
Leader of the city's Labour group, councillor Daren Hale, who is also the local ward councillor, said: "The fact even ward councillors were not consulted is a problem.
"Sometimes councillors need to exercise emergency powers.
"But in this case it does raise the questions, 'why do we need parklets now?' and 'if there is such a need for them, why are they not here now, in mid-July?'"
Mr Hale said he was "a big supporter" of local businesses being hired but added procurement rules should be followed "to avoid such questions being asked".
Hull City Council said "a value for money exercise and feasibility study" was carried out, which "ensured a cost saving of one third".
If the scheme is adopted more widely, a further procurement would take place, it added.
