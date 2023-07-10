Scunthorpe stabbing: Boy held in attempted murder inquiry released
- Published
A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed has been released on bail, police said.
The 18-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach in the attack on Queensway, Scunthorpe, on Saturday afternoon.
Humberside Police said the younger boy was arrested at the scene and had been released pending further enquiries.
Det Insp Darren Critten said the teenagers are believed to have known each other.
He said: "Understandably given the nature of this incident it will be concerning to the local community.
CCTV appeal
"However, I would like to offer reassurance that this is believed to be an incident between individuals known to each other.
"Our investigation is continuing as we look to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Locals can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, providing additional reassurance to residents whilst our enquiries continue.
"I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us."
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may help the investigation is being urged to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.