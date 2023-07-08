Ceremony held for Hull fountain's official switch on

People surrounding a water fountainBBC/Stuart Harratt
A community campaign raised £150,000 to create a replica of the original Victorian fountain

A water fountain has sprung into life on a Hull street following a community fundraising campaign.

An identical water feature had stood on the roundabout in Victoria Avenue but was removed some time in the 1920s.

However, after a five-year campaign, residents raised £150,000 to create and install a cast iron replica.

The fountain was switched on by Dame Diana Johnson MP at an event on Saturday, featuring music and a reading of Philip Larkin's poem 'Water'.

BBC/Stuart Harratt
MP Diana Johnson made a speech during the event

Sarah Mole, who lives nearby, said: "Its absolutely stunning.

"I find it amazing that it was funded by the community and the fundraising was driven by some really outstanding committed people.

"This is a really special place to live."

Dozens of people attended the switch-on event despite pouring rain.

Sarah Mole
Resident and musician Gabriel Orr said her band performed an impromptu version of 'Singin In The Rain' to reflect the "great British weather" during the event

Gabriel Orr, a resident and musician, who performed with her band Dagger Lane Singers, said: "We were singing in the rain and we ended up performing an impromptu of 'Singin In The Rain'.

"[But] it's been great fun."

The replica fountain features three fish and an engraved line from poet Philip Larkin, who lived nearby

The cream and green fountain was recreated by a specialist company in Lancashire, which also worked on restoring a Victorian archway in nearby Pearson Park.

It features fish that spout water and the first line of Larkin's 'Water' poem.

The inscription reads: "If I were called in / To construct a religion / I should make use of water."

