Grimsby brain tumour survivor makes women's cricket pledge
A man has pledged to make good on a vow to get more women to play cricket after surviving a brain tumour operation.
David White, chairman of Grimsby Town Cricket Club, promised to promote the women's game if he recovered.
Mr White was diagnosed with the tumour in 2017 - and said four members of the club had been diagnosed with tumours in recent years.
Mr White has been running women's training nights, and the club will now hold its first women's tournament.
Mr White said: "When I was getting wheeled down for brain surgery, I made a few promises to follow my passions."
Speaking about the number of people at the club who had also suffered from tumours, he said: "The odds are just crazy and it's hard to actually fathom now.
"That's just in one cricket team, how four sets of families can all be affected by this."
Before his operation, he said he "set his phone to unlock and things like that, just in case it doesn't go right".
"You do make a couple of little deals, if I get through this I promise to invest more time in my kids and do what I love, that was my deal."
Since then, he has been running popular women's cricket training nights to encourage more people to enjoy the sport.
Laura Unsworth from the club said: "It is amazing, we just needed someone with that enthusiasm and that's what David's got, so it's just brilliant."
