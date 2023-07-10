Hull roadworks: Overnight closures in place on busy route
Overnight road closures will be in place on a major route in Hull for about a week to allow for resurfacing work, highways officials have said.
Resurfacing work will start on Argyle Street between the Londesborough Street junction and the pelican crossing on Monday, Hull City Council said.
A diversion route will be in place via Anlaby Road, Park Street and Londesborough Street.
Work will also be carried out on Stanley Street, the authority said.
Councillor Mark Ieronimo, portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways, said: "These works are essential to repair the road surfaces which have fallen into poor condition.
"The council is focused on ensuring its roads are safe and we know that Hull's road users will welcome the smooth new surfaces once they are completed."
