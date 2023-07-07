Cyclist, 18, dies after crash with car in Immingham
- Published
A teenage cyclist who was seriously injured in a collision with a car at the weekend has died, police have said.
The 18-year-old was riding on the A1173 in Immingham, North East Lincolnshire, when he collided with a black Vauxhall Insignia at about 11:30 BST on Sunday.
He died later in hospital, a Humberside Police spokesperson said, adding that their thoughts were with his family.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.
