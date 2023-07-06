Hull: Parklets to be installed in city centre
- Published
Outdoor seating known as parklets are to be installed in Hull city centre, the council has said.
Six of the platforms will be placed in the pedestrianised zone between McCoy's and Bar82 on Princes Dock Street
Hull City Council said the amenities - initially to be installed "on a trial basis" - would support the evening economy.
A local firm has been awarded a £100,000 contract to make and install the parklets, states council documents.
Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, portfolio holder for regeneration, said: "Parklets bring numerous virtues to cities, transforming underutilised spaces into dynamic public realms.
"They can enhance community engagement, promote pedestrian-friendly environments, introduce green infrastructure and support local businesses.
"Princes Dock Street is already popular with Hull's evening economy and this trial will give the council a better insight into parklets' impact for the area's hospitality businesses during the summer months."
Pearlgreen Engineering Limited has been awarded the contract to manufacture, supply, deliver and install the project.
Businesses in Princes Dock Street will be "engaged", the council said.
The six parklets are in addition to two others which will shortly be installed on Silver Street following the amendments of a traffic regulation order.
These will be placed at either end of Silver Street; one opposite Silvers Bar and the other outside One Stop, the council said.
Parklets have not always proved popular. In the Lincolnshire town of Louth, they were likened to skips and withdrawn after they were ripped up and dumped in an alley.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.