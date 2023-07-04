Hull tyre blaze: Huge fire treated as arson attack

Fr. Phil Lamb
The fire service was called to land off Foster Street near the River Hull on Saturday night

A tyre fire which created a huge plume of smoke in Hull is being treated as a suspected arson attack.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called to an area of waste ground off Foster Street at 20:40 BST on Saturday.

Four fire engines attended the blaze, with firefighters remaining at the scene into Sunday to extinguish the blaze and damp down.

Humberside Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Humberside Police appealed for anyone with useful information or video footage to contact the force

The force said: "Officers are currently investigating a reported arson following a fire on Foster Street in Hull.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please contact us on 101."

