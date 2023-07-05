A63 traffic disruption warning as Brough roundabout installed
- Published
Work will begin later this month on a £4.7m road scheme in Brough, which will see a new roundabout created.
The roundabout, with traffic signals, will replace the current busy junction linking Welton Road, Welton Low Road and Water Lane with the A63.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work was scheduled to begin on 31 July and would last about 11 months.
Officials said it would improve capacity of the junction by around 25%, reducing rush-hour queues.
Concerns have previously been raised about the dangers of traffic forced to queue on the A63 westbound exit slip road at Brough.
Councillor Gary McMaster, portfolio holder for housing and infrastructure, said congestion had long been been a "major issue".
He said: "Our scheme is specifically designed to solve this problem and to keep traffic moving. I want to thank residents and drivers for their patience while this work is being carried out. Please bear with us."
Traffic signals installed at the roundabout would feature "queue detection equipment", the council said.
Meanwhile, a new footpath and cycle path are also included to provide a more direct route to South Hunsley School from Brough. New crossings will also be installed.
Work will be carried out at night, on weekends and during off-peak hours wherever possible, the council said, but residents and motorists should expect "some unavoidable delays and congestion".
Details of road closures and diversions will be given nearer the time.
The project will be funded entirely by the Brough South Consortium, as part of a planning condition to deal with increased traffic generated by the Brough South Development, which includes the building of hundreds of new houses and businesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.