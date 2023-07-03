Cyclist suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in Immingham crash
A cyclist has suffered "life-threatening injuries" in a collision with a car in North East Lincolnshire.
Humberside Police said it was called to reports of a crash involving a bicycle and a black Vauxhall Insignia at about 11:30 BST on Sunday.
The cyclist was taken to hospital after the crash on the A1173 in Immingham, officers said.
The force has asked for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact police.
