Beverley museum showcases the 'Glam and Gloom' of the 1970s
- Published
Memorabilia charting the "Glam and Gloom" of the 1970s in Britain has gone on show at an East Yorkshire museum.
The exhibition is being held at the Treasure House Museum and Beverley Art Gallery, and runs until 26 August.
It features popular music, including the tartan-clad Bay City Rollers, along with fashion items such as hot pants, wigs and platform boots.
For younger visitors, a selection of vintage and reproduction 1970s toys are on display.
These include space hoppers, and a game called "Sum-It" - which helped to familiarise players with pounds and pence after decimalisation in 1971.
The exhibition also features a selection of archive documents from the decade, including guides from the Campaign for Real Ale on where to buy quality beer.
Organisers said the exhibition was an opportunity "to escape from the world of the 21st Century and immerse themselves in the 1970s".
Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "This is a great nostalgic exhibition, evoking all kinds of memories from a remarkable decade."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.