Beverley museum showcases the 'Glam and Gloom' of the 1970s

Exhibits from the 1970sEast Riding of Yorkshire Council
The exhibition features memorabilia charting the "Glam and Gloom" of 1970s Britain
By David McKenna
BBC News

Memorabilia charting the "Glam and Gloom" of the 1970s in Britain has gone on show at an East Yorkshire museum.

The exhibition is being held at the Treasure House Museum and Beverley Art Gallery, and runs until 26 August.

It features popular music, including the tartan-clad Bay City Rollers, along with fashion items such as hot pants, wigs and platform boots.

For younger visitors, a selection of vintage and reproduction 1970s toys are on display.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council
Toys and annuals from the 1970s are featured in the exhibition

These include space hoppers, and a game called "Sum-It" - which helped to familiarise players with pounds and pence after decimalisation in 1971.

The exhibition also features a selection of archive documents from the decade, including guides from the Campaign for Real Ale on where to buy quality beer.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council
The music of the decade is also celebrated
East Riding of Yorkshire Council
One visitor said: "You realise you are getting old when all the things you loved as a teenager are now in a museum"

Organisers said the exhibition was an opportunity "to escape from the world of the 21st Century and immerse themselves in the 1970s".

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "This is a great nostalgic exhibition, evoking all kinds of memories from a remarkable decade."

