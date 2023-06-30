Myton Bridge: Drivers warned of weekend disruption due to repairs
The continuing refurbishment of a swing bridge is set to cause disruption this weekend, National Highways has warned.
Myton Bridge in Hull city centre carries the A63 over the River Hull. Work to repair it got under way on 24 June.
Elvis Agbodo, from National Highways, said the first weekend closure had resulted in some "congestion hotspots".
He said drivers should allow plenty of time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversion route.
Mr Agbodo said the bridge would be closed from 19:00 BST on Friday to 05:00 on Monday and urged motorists to "plan ahead".
"Please consider taking the bus or train if you need to travel into the city centre this weekend and can use public transport," he added.
Work by National Highways includes resurfacing, bridge joint work, waterproofing and barrier and lighting improvements.
Closures for repairs are set to take place each weekend to 31 July.
A spokesperson for National Highways, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause and really appreciate everyone's patience while this work is complete."
