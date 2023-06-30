Man who died two weeks after Hull street assault named
- Published
A man who died in hospital two weeks after he was assaulted in a street in Hull has been named.
Chris King, 53, suffered a serious head injury during the attack in Vane Street on 12 June and died on 26 June, Humberside Police said. A second man was also injured in the attack.
Lance Kinglsey, 21, of Spring Bank, was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm and assault.
He is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on 20 October.
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.