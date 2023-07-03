Study begins into Grimsby dock housing development plan
Investigation work begins later to establish if an area in Grimsby is suitable for a new housing development.
North East Lincolnshire Council said it wanted to "create modern, smart homes on a riverside setting".
The land around Alexandra Dock was identified as an "underused" town asset in the 2020 town centre masterplan.
The authority said two weeks of specialist contract work would help determine the type of land in the area and what is lying beneath its surface.
A spokesperson said the investigation, which is focused on six-acres of council-owned land behind the new Horizon OnSide Youth Zone and next to the remodelled Garth Lane bridge, was "essential" ahead of preparing the site further.
Philip Jackson, leader of the council, said: "The main objective of this work is to create a place that connects the town and its community with its waterside, creating a fantastic urban living environment that's kind to the planet.
"There's a long way to go yet, and developments of this scale don't happen overnight. But we are working to improve the town centre as a whole and this is part of that vision.
"Step-by-step we want to change how our centre is used and enjoyed as a whole."
The council was allocated £7.8m from the government's Towns Fund., which is funding the investigative work at Alexandra Dock.
Meanwhile, the authority is also on the hunt for contractors to help with its multi-million redevelopment plans of Grimsby's Freshney Place, which includes proposals for a new market hall, cinema and other leisure facilities at the western end of the shopping centre.
It is hosting an event on Friday between 09:00 and 15:00 BST to discuss "opportunities" about the scheme and other construction projects, as well as "potential future work".
Mr Jackson said he wanted to "involve as many people as possible" in their plans.
"We have been highly successful in winning millions of pounds in government funding to ensure the reinvention of our town centre is successful and we are on our way to achieving that.
"If you are a relevant contractor then please go along and find out how you may be able to be a part of the journey," he added.
