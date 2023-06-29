Hull man jailed for manslaughter over one-punch killing in street
- Published
A man who killed another man with a single punch outside a pub in Hull has been jailed.
Scott Akester, 31, died of his injuries after being attacked outside the bar in Sutton Park following a night out with friends on 19 November 2022.
After being convicted of manslaughter at Hull Crown Court in May, Michael Pearson, 30, was jailed on Thursday for seven-and-a-half years.
Mr Akester's family said their "lives changed forever" following his death.
On the night of the fatal assault, Pearson and Mr Akester, who knew each other, had had a minor disagreement which was quickly defused by friends, Humberside Police said.
About 20 minutes later, the group was walking home when Pearson turned around and punched Mr Akester in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor.
Mr Akester was taken to hospital where he died later the same day.
Pearson, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, was initially charged with murder.
After a trial last month, a jury at Hull Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter.
After Pearson's sentencing, Mr Akester's family described him as "a loving son, partner and a devoted dad to his little girl".
"It breaks our hearts having to explain to her that her daddy has gone and isn't coming back, all because of one man's unforgiveable actions," they said.
"Just getting through each day is difficult and while we can try and seek comfort in our precious memories of Scott, it doesn't take away the pain Pearson has put our family through, having to relive the most horrific ordeal of our lives in court."
Det Insp Al Curtis, from Humberside Police, said: "Scott had his whole life ahead of him, which was taken away with an utterly needless punch.
"While the outcome at court today sadly won't bring Scott back, I really hope it provides his loved ones with some form of closure in knowing Pearson is now being punished for his unforgiveable actions."
