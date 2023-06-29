Humberside Police: Preferred candidate named for chief constable
- Published
The deputy chief constable of Humberside Police has been named as the preferred candidate for the role of chief constable.
The area's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Jonathan Evison said a selection panel had "unanimously" selected Paul Anderson for the top job.
Mr Anderson will need to be confirmed by the Humberside Police and Crime Panel at a meeting in July.
If approved, he will take over from current chief Lee Freeman on 1 August.
Mr Freeman announced in April he would be leaving after being appointed His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
Mr Evison said: "I am delighted that the selection procedure to identify my preferred candidate for chief constable of Humberside Police has concluded with Paul Anderson being unanimously approved by the selection panel."
Mr Anderson has been with the police for more than 30 years and began his career in Essex,
He transferred to Nottinghamshire in 2008 and to Police Scotland in 2014, before joining Humberside in 2019.
Mr Evison said: "Paul has worked as Lee's deputy for the last two years and has played a significant part in the force's recent success.
"I am confident he will continue that progression when Lee moves to his new role with HMICFRS in August."
Mr Freeman said: "Paul has been a key part of my executive team for four years and I look forward to seeing him take Humberside Police into its next era of continuous improvement."
