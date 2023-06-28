Bridlington man sentenced over keeping dangerous chemicals
- Published
A man who experimented with dangerous chemicals at his home has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Gert Meyers, 61, from Bridlington, also ran a business trading chemicals online, with one customer later being convicted for terrorism, a court heard.
Meyers was charged after dozens of homes on his street had to be evacuated in April due to his activities.
He was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on Wednesday to 24 months, suspended for 24 months.
Meyers had earlier admitted to breaching a criminal behaviour order and to possession of regulated substances.
The court heard that Meyers was a "hobbyist" chemical engineer who had breached a criminal behaviour order which had been applied when he was sentenced for a similar incident in 2017.
Sentencing him, Judge Thackray said Meyers had "caused very serious distress" to his neighbours on Oxford Street in Bridlington.
But the judge accepted Meyers, who has physical and mental health conditions, had no intention of distributing dangerous chemicals.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.