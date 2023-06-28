Hull: Woman hurt in Boulevard knifepoint carjacking - police
A woman was hit by her own car as it was stolen during a knifepoint robbery, police have said.
Officers said she had been getting out of her car, parked on Boulevard in Hull at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, when a man approached on a bike.
He is said to have pushed the woman to the ground before taking the keys and fleeing in the car, police said.
While driving off, the car hit the woman. A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drink, Humberside Police said.
Emergency crews were called and the woman was treated for her injuries, which are not thought to be serious.
Police later found the car on Westbourne Avenue. Witnesses are asked to come forward.
