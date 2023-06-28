Flamborough: 'Miracle' dog survives huge coastal cliff fall
The owners of a dog which fell 160ft (49m) down a cliff on the East Yorkshire coast say it's a "miracle" she's still alive.
Sandra Costin was walking Button the Cockapoo in Flamborough on Thursday morning when she disappeared through a gate and out of sight.
After birdwatchers spotted her running about in the cove below, a coastguard team abseiled down and rescued her.
"It's unbelievable, we can't really believe it," her owner said.
Mrs Costin, from Oxton in Nottinghamshire, was on holiday with husband Brian and walking Button off the lead through fields near Thornwick Bay Holiday Park at the time.
"I turned my eyes away from her for a second and it was done, as easy as that," Mrs Costin said.
"People started to help us, a man with binoculars looked over the edge and said, 'I can see a dog'."
The coastguard was contacted on 999, with the what3words app used to give rescuers the cliff's location.
Mrs Costin said: "We could see her walking around and that was such a miraculous thing, we thought she'd obviously be dead at the bottom of the cliff.
"We still don't know how she escaped because it's so far down, it's a miracle."
Praising the team who rescued the dog, Brian Costin said: "Everything was so organised, they abseiled down and they were there in about a minute.
"She got out of the [rescue] bag and I really couldn't believe she was alive."
Button's owners said the dog required an operation on her back on Tuesday and was recovering at home.
Mrs Costin added: "I'll never get over not having her on a lead, but when we're in fields she likes to run around and she always comes back if you shout her."
Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said two technicians descended the cliff and were "met by a very friendly dog".
"This is an important reminder that when walking dogs on cliff top paths, ensure they are kept on a lead," a coastguard spokesperson said.
"Never put yourself in danger, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."
