Cleethorpes sea search under way days after teenager died nearby

Search and rescue vehicle in CleethorpesAmber Gash/BBC
Emergency services have been involved in an operation off Cleethorpes since about 05:50 BST on Wednesday

Boats and a helicopter are being used in an ongoing search off the North East Lincolnshire coast.

An RNLI spokesperson said emergency crews were using two lifeboats and the airborne vehicle in an operation off Cleethorpes, which got under way at about at 05:50 BST.

The large-scale search comes days after a 15-year-old girl died off the same stretch of coastline.

The BBC has contacted HM Coastguard and Humberside Police for more information.

Joe Bilton/BBC
A large number of police vehicles have converged near the town's boating lake

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.