Conservative MP Sir Greg Knight to step down at next election
- Published
Sir Greg Knight, the MP for East Yorkshire, has announced he is not going to stand at the next election.
The 74-year-old has represented the Conservatives in the area since 2001.
He was previously the MP for Derby North from 1983 to 1997 and served as a minister in the governments of Margaret Thatcher, John Major and David Cameron.
Sir Greg was knighted in 2013 for political service and was also a member of the rock band MP4, made up of four British Members of Parliament.
The band was founded as MP3 in 2004 by Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party, Perth and North Perthshire) on keyboards, Ian Cawsey (the then Labour MP for Brigg and Goole) on bass guitar and vocals, and Sir Greg on drums.
They were later joined by Kevin Brennan (Labour, Cardiff West) on guitar, and changed their name to reflect the change.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.