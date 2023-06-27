Hull traffic warnings after burst water pipes
Motorists in Hull have been warned of traffic delays on Tuesday morning after a series of burst water pipes.
Yorkshire Water said it experienced some "pressure issues" on its network in the city on Monday night which led to the problems.
To allow repair work, traffic management and road closures are in place on Rawling Way, Beverley Road, Heddon Road and Ellerburn Avenue.
Yorkshire Water said crews were at sites working on repairs.
"To ensure our colleagues can work safely, there is traffic management in place: Rawling Way in HU3 is closed, Beverley Road in HU6 is closed, Ellerburn Avenue in HU6 has four-way traffic lights and Heddon Road in HU9 is closed," at spokesperson for the firm added.
Hull City Council said Heddon Road was closed westbound at the junction with Somerden Road and Beverley Road was closed northbound at its junction with Endike Lane.
There are four-way traffic lights on Ellerburn Avenue.
Yorkshire Water added it was aware of the impact of the work and apologised for "any disruption".
