Boy, 16, charged after police officer knocked unconscious in Hull
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a police officer who was knocked unconscious after a pursuit.
Humberside Police said a blue Audi failed to stop on Ellerburn Avenue in Hull at about 14:50 BST on Friday, and was abandoned on the Clanthorpe estate.
An officer who approached the car suffered a suspected fractured eye socket when he was hit by a passenger.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the force said.
The injured officer was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries.
Two men wearing balaclavas and riding a moped pulled out in front of the police car in an attempt to obstruct it during the chase, officers said.
An 18-year-old man and a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail.
Officers urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.