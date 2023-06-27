New road safety measures in Hull after woman's death
- Published
Changes could be made to a Hull road after a request from a coroner following the death of a woman who was hit by a car.
Rebecca Kirby, 31, died on Lowgate in the city centre on 27 August 2021.
As a result of the coroner's inquest into her death Hull City Council said it was considering new safety measures in the Old Town area.
Proposals include introducing 20 mph zones throughout the area and widening pavements along Lowgate.
Other measures could see a taxi stand relocated and pedestrian crossings moved and made wider.
The city council said that although data suggested the area had a low number of traffic accidents "the proposed preventative measures will aim to boost public safety, in an area of the city popular for its night time economy".
Councillor Mark Ieronimo, said: "The passing of Rebecca Kirby was a tragedy.
"In light of this, the council has been exploring a number of options to make Lowgate safer for residents enjoying our city centre.
"The council will do all it can to improve the safety of this area and has reviewed speed limits in the city centre, as well as had discussions with partners about the relocation of the taxi ranks in the area."
The council said it would consult with the coroner's office, Humberside Police and the Hull Hackney Carriage Association.
A decision will be made at a council cabinet meeting next month.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.