Grimsby property set on fire in bicycle arson attack
- Published
An arson investigation has begun after two men riding bicycles threw a glass bottle through a window, causing a fire in a property in Grimsby, police said.
Emergency services were called to Haycroft Street at about 03:25 BST on Saturday, Humberside Police said.
The men fled towards the Lord Street junction, where one of the suspects came off his bike after colliding with a vehicle.
No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the arson attack.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said, after the collision between one of the suspects and a vehicle, both men made off on their bicycles towards the Haven Avenue and Boulevard Park area.
The force has appealed for the driver of the vehicle involved, or anyone who witnessed the collision or arson attack, to contact them.
