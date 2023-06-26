Scunthorpe ram-raid: Cash 4 Gold shop targeted by ram-raiders

Car through shutters of shop
A car was driven through the shop shutters in the early hours of Sunday, police said

Three men are being sought by police after a ram-raid on a precious metals shop in Scunthorpe.

A Renault car reversed into the shutters of Cash 4 Gold on Ashby High Street at about 00:40 BST on Sunday.

Three men are then thought to have entered the store and caused further damage before fleeing in another vehicle, police said.

Humberside Police said it was reviewing CCTV footage from the area and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Three men are being sought by police following the attempted burglary at Cash 4 Gold

