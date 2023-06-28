Bridlington residents' anger at chemicals 'experimentalist'
When police and the Army suddenly swooped on a red-brick Victorian terrace in Bridlington in April and told residents they needed to leave their homes immediately, it was perhaps less of a surprise than might be expected.
After all, it was the second time in seven years that a major evacuation had been launched on Oxford Street in the East Yorkshire seaside town.
It again followed the discovery of potentially dangerous chemicals at the home of Gert Meyers, a 61-year-old self-described "hobbyist" who admitted experimenting with the substances at home.
"What he has been doing has had a big impact on everyone," says father-of-two Jeremy Tyson, 56, who lives a few doors away from Meyers' mid-terrace home.
At Grimsby Crown Court on Wednesday, Meyers received a 24-month jail sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to possessing 700mg of sodium nitrate in his home.
The substance, a food additive, can be toxic in large amounts.
Meyers had also pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order.
At the hearing on Wednesday, he told Judge John Thackray he was "very much an experimentalist", but said he would not "make anything explosive or of that nature".
The amounts of chemical he used were small and it was "virtually impossible" they would have caused great damage, Meyers said.
He added: "If I'd known I'd be in this position now, I wouldn't have done what I did."
In 2017, Meyers was jailed for eight months after dozens of homes had to be evacuated on Oxford Street the previous year.
In that incident, his neighbours faced two days of disruption as police, the Army and specialist scientists moved volatile substances from his home.
Meyers later pleaded guilty in court to possessing regulated substances without a licence.
Recalling that 2016 evacuation, Mr Tyson says his children, then aged 13 and 16, were both left "really scared" when they were told by police to leave the house.
But Meyers "obviously didn't learn his lesson" after that incident, says Mr Tyson, who is head chef at the Quay Academy school, just a stone's throw away from Meyers' front door.
"He doesn't seem to care about anyone else. As far as I am aware, he has not apologised to anyone in the street," Mr Tyson says.
"I don't want my kids to be endangered by someone storing chemicals. You don't know what could happen."
Another local resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, says Meyers' activities have certainly had an impact on the 61-year-old's Oxford Street neighbours.
"There wasn't as much disruption this time as last time when all the cars had to be taken off the street.
"Both times, my family were evacuated to Bridlington Spa. The first time we were there 12 hours, the second time, four hours."
Further up Oxford Street, Martell Booth, 47, who lives with her partner and 14-year-old son, says that when April's evacuation took place, "I thought, 'oh god, not again'. I was angry.
"A lot of people around here suspected he was up to his old tricks again. We noticed he was getting a lot of deliveries."
Ms Booth says she is aware of many people in the street who no longer want Meyers living nearby due to the disruption he has caused.
"No-one could believe he could saunter back here after leaving prison and then start storing chemicals again like nothing had happened," she says.
Ms Booth says she is also worried over the proximity of Meyers' home to the nearby school.
"Parents and their children have to walk past his house on the way to and from school," she says.
"What would have happened if he had wrongly mixed the chemicals? I don't even like to think about it."
Ms Booth makes clear she does not believe Meyers ever intended to harm anyone, but she adds: "The point is that he could have."
Meanwhile, Mr Tyson expresses concern over the cost to the taxpayer for all the disruption caused by Meyers.
"That first evacuation, there must have been 15 to 20 emergency vehicles, including the Army teams.
"The second time, earlier this year, there was police activity over four days. How much is all that costing the taxpayer?" he asks.
Meyers declined to comment when approached by the BBC before his most recent sentencing.
